Dundee No 2 Dave Mackay hails ‘outstanding‘ Jordan Marshall and says Paul McMullan ticks all the boxes for the Dark Blues

Dundee No 2 Dave Mackay says keeping “outstanding” left-back Jordan Marshall at Dens Park for another two years is a brilliant piece of business from the club.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on an extension to his contract yesterday and Mackay is looking forward to seeing him progress in dark blue.

The Dens Park assistant also hailed the capture of Dundee United winger Paul McMullan on a pre-contract deal that will see the former Celtic kid arrive in the summer.

After a busy day at Dens Park ahead of the weekend’s Scottish Cup clash with Bonnyrigg Rose, Mackay said of Marshall’s new deal: “It is a great one for the club and I am obviously delighted for Marsh as well – he deserves it.

“His consistency over the last year and a half has been brilliant.

“He is improving all the time and he is at a really good age. It is one we are delighted with as a coaching staff and I am sure the fans will also be delighted that he has signed for another couple of years.

“Hopefully, we will get the benefit of his progression.

“Marsh was one we have been speaking about for a while to make sure he gets tied down.

“He has been outstanding for us since he came in.

“Left-back is always a tricky position to fill. If you do lose a player in that position, it is notoriously difficult to get a good one in and we have a very good one.

“So we are delighted that he has committed his future to the club.

“I am sure there are other players who will get tied down in the coming weeks and months.”

Also signing a new contract was young goalkeeper Harrison Sharp who himself signed on for a further two years.

Paul McMullan

Meanwhile, Mackay is delighted to have signed a proven Championship performer in Paul McMullan.

He said: “He is a player we have admired for a long time. He had a fantastic season at Dundee United last year, helping them win the Championship with the amount of assists he gets.

“He adds pace and quality.

“He ticks all the boxes and it is an area where we are maybe a little bit short on numbers. Declan McDaid is the only out and out wide player that we have.

“In attacking areas we have some great options but we probably don’t have that out-and-out winger with real pace.

“He loves attacking defenders, running at them and his deliveries are different class as well.”

More incoming?

Asked if Dundee are keen to bring in more new faces this month, Mackay replied: “If players come available in the window who we think are going to improve us – which is important as there is no point bringing in players just to make up a squad – then we are always open to it.

“That’s budget permitting as we are in the middle of a pandemic and we don’t have loads of cash to throw about but if there are players who become available that we think are going to help us then we will always be open to that.”