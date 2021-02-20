Jack Hamilton admits Dundee ‘need to win’ against Queen of the South

Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton has accepted Dundee “need to win” against Queen of the South as they play catch-up in the Championship.

Wintry weather has caused havoc with the Dark Blues’ season in recent weeks and leaves them having played three games less than some of their rivals.

In fact, Dundee’s impromptu winter break has allowed the Doonhamers to move up to within two points of their hosts.

Hamilton, though, is just pleased to be back in action and rejects talk of needing to go on a run of wins to get the season going again.

He said: “I would just say one game at a time. We are not looking any further forward than Queen of the South. They have done really well in recent games.

“There is no point in us getting carried away looking at a run of three or four wins.

“We need to win this weekend and then move on from that. So all our focus is on Queen of the South.

“They had a great result on Wednesday night and they will be coming here looking for three points.

“We have to apply ourselves and we have been working hard the last couple of weeks. The manager has been great with us but we need to put it onto the pitch on Saturday.

“They have brought in a couple of new players as well. All the teams in this league can go on a wee run and get results but it is about us this time to go out and, hopefully, get three points.”

‘You just want the games on’

Hamilton admits it’s been tough for the Dundee players working through the week in preparation for a game only for it to be called off.

Since January 16, there have been three attempts to play a home match with Ayr, a Dens clash with Inverness was postponed and so was an away trip to Dunfermline.

“It has not been good to be honest,” said Hamilton.

“You are preparing all week and you might get a rough idea if the game is going to go ahead weather-wise.

“You just want the games to go on but we have brought in a few new players and it has given us the opportunity to work on things and look forward.”

He added: “You see other results coming in and obviously we have a couple of games in hand now.

“You would rather have the games and points on the board but like I said it has given us a chance to get the squad right after bringing in some great signings in January.

“So it has maybe worked to our benefit.”

New boys

Dundee fans have only had a passing glimpse of new signings Paul McMullan, Jason Cummings and Malachi Fagan-Walcott in that loss at Raith.

With plenty of training under their belts in recent weeks with no matches on, Hamilton has seen plenty of the new boys and reckons Dees will enjoy their new-look team.

However, it’s not easy in a pandemic to create the usual team camaraderie.

“It is a bit hard as we have to turn up for training at the moment in separate cars and then straight out onto the pitch,” Hamilton said.

“There isn’t really any dressing-room vibe, so to speak. There is no hanging about before or after training as you are not allowed that because of the current situation.

“But with the likes of Jason coming in, you know what he is like, he is a great lad. He is brilliant about the boys and works ever so hard in training.

“Everyone knows he is a goalscorer.

“Paul coming in as well is great. His delivery into the box is superb and he will go and get at defenders.

“He is another top signing for us along with big Mal at the back.

“So we have had some great boys coming in. They have added to what is already a good bunch of lads.”