Dundee can get back to winning ways at Morton insists Peter MacDonald as he reveals secret to success in the Championship

Two-time second-tier winner Peter MacDonald knows the secret of success in the Championship.

He’s lifted the trophy on two occasions, first with St Johnstone and then Dundee, and he’s backing the Dark Blues to get back to winning ways this weekend.

‘Peaso’ also won League One during his first spell at Greenock Morton and he’s interested to see which of his former sides comes out on top at Cappielow on Saturday.

It’s fair to say neither are enjoying themselves too much right now – Ton haven’t won any of their last eight matches while Dundee are without victory in three.

With the quality at his disposal, however, MacDonald expects victory for former Dens team-mate James McPake.

“Dundee were on a good run just recently but it’s been difficult for them with the weather,” ‘Peaso’ said.

“I think it’ll be a tough game for Dundee at Cappielow, the pitch isn’t the best there and I think Morton will look to hit them on the break. The pitch could be a leveller.

“Morton are a decent team when they get it together but the problem is you don’t know which Morton is going to turn up on the day.

“I do expect Dundee to come away with all three points, though, saying that.

“Some of the players in that Dundee squad are frightening for the Championship but you can see again it’s all about getting on a consistent run.

‘Secret of the Championship’

“It’s such a tough league, you really need to go on a 10-game unbeaten run or something like that.

“You don’t need to be winning that many but maybe 80% and you see how far that momentum can take you.

“Just look at Queen of the South right now, they’ve shot up the league after a good run.

“That’s the secret of the Championship and I expect Dundee to do that before long.

“I don’t think the Championship is quite at the level it was maybe five years ago with the finances around the game and Covid right now.

“But it hasn’t changed in that going on a good run sees you shoot up the league.

“I always thought Dundee could go on that wee run but the recent call offs will have made it a struggle.

“The training schedule will have been fine but they’ve maybe lost a bit of sharpness.

“However, I do expect Dundee to win this one.”

‘Dundee should be second’

Despite currently occupying fifth place in the Championship table, ‘Peaso’ still thinks promotion is a possibility at Dens Park this season.

With a host of matches called off lately, Dundee have three games in hand on some of their rivals.

A finish in the top four is required for a play-off spot but second means promotion requires four matches rather than the six it would require from third and fourth.

There is disappointment among supporters there couldn’t be a title battle with runaway league leaders Hearts this term.

However, ‘Peaso’ reckons the play-offs were a more realistic aim this season anyway.

“I think the fans have to realise with Hearts in the league and the money they are able to spend, it was always going to be very difficult to win the league,” he said.

“The play-offs were always going to be the likely target.

“With the players Dundee have, though, they should be second.

“And they are good enough to finish there come the end of the season.

“I think if they do, they’ll be favourites to beat whoever the Premiership team is that finishes ninth.”

Tough at Morton

As for Morton, where ‘Peaso’ spent four seasons either side of his successful time at Dundee, finances are stretched.

Manager David Hopkin left the club at the start of December with assistant Anton McElhone taking the job until the end of the season.

That’s when fan group Morton Club Together will take over the club.

MacDonald added: “I know Anton, he’s a lovely guy but it’s tough at Morton right now.

“He was assistant to Hoppy before and is working with my old team-mate Chris Millar.

“I don’t think Morton have got the investment behind them now without the old chairman Douglas Rae.

“There is a fan buy-over coming but they are in a tough place right now.”