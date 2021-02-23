Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee’s Championship clash with Ayr United called off for a fourth time as Dens Park pitch fails inspection

by Calum Woodger
February 23 2021, 12.38pm Updated: February 23 2021, 6.43pm
© SNS GroupDens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club.
Dens Park.

Dundee’s Championship clash with Ayr United has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Dens Park.

It is the fourth time the match has failed an inspection and will have to be rearranged again following a local referee deeming the surface unplayable.

The Dark Blues were originally due to take on the Honest Men on January 16 but the match was postponed after two checks on the pitch.

Referee David Munro deemed the surface waterlogged after a local referee had initially given it the thumbs up following a morning inspection.

Dundee manager James McPake.

Dundee called the decision a “fiasco”, with the meeting then re-arranged for January 26 before it fell victim of a frozen pitch.

The heavy snowfall brought along by Storm Darcy led to another call off on February 9, leaving James McPake’s men three weeks without a match until Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Queen of the South.

With the call off of tonight’s encounter, Dundee’s next match is a trip to Greenock to face Morton on Saturday.

Charlie Adam: It is now or never for Dundee season

More from The Courier