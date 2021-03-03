Knockout Dundee v St Johnstone clash back ON after Scottish Cup resumption green-lit

Dundee and St Johnstone will meet in the Scottish Cup in April.

The Tayside pair, who haven’t faced each other since a 2-0 win for Saints in April 2019, were pulled out of the hat together in January’s third round draw.

The clash was put on ice after the Scottish Cup was shelved, along with all football below the Championship.

Now, however, with the Scottish Government green-lighting the return of the professional game at lower levels, the SFA have also announced new dates for the Cup.

Callum Davidson’s Saints will now travel to face James McPake’s Dark Blues at Dens Park on April 3.

As a knockout clash, it is sure to attract plenty of interest at both ends of the Tay estuary.

For the home side, it will a chance to lay down a marker against Premiership opposition.

For the visitors, fresh from their Betfred Cup success at Hampden, it’s an opportunity to move one step closer to a quickfire return to the national stadium.

The winners at Dens Park will face a rapid turnaround before the fourth round, now pencilled in for April 17.

The fifth round is set to follow on April 24, before the semi-finals on May 8 & 9, followed by a 13-day wait until the Final on May 22.