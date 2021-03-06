There will be a different Dundee at Tynecastle this time, vows Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall feels Dundee have “come a long way” since their Tynecastle trauma on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Dark Blues made the worst possible start to the coronavirus-curtailed campaign when they lost 6-2 to the Jam Tarts on October 16.

Marshall played that Friday night but he was also in the Dark Blues’ side that made amends by beating Robbie Neilson’s men 3-1 at Dens on January 2.

There have been significant personnel changes at both clubs since then, too, and Marshall is confident it will be a different Tynecastle tale for his team this afternoon.

“It is obviously a difficult place to go to as, we discovered on the first day of the season,” said the full-back.

“Hearts started quickly and blew us away but we didn’t really turn up that night.

“That week in training, everyone was down but in this league you quickly have to pick yourself up.

“We responded with a win the following week (they defeated Morton).

“I think we have come a long way since then and showed it in January when we played Hearts here, with that performance and result.

“I think when we faced them at Dens we used it as a bit of fuel, just saying that can’t happen again.

“I think that’s why we started that game so well – we began like a house on fire.

“That Tynecastle game was part of the reason why.

“I don’t think either of those matches will make much difference to this one, though.

“There will be a lot of changes to both teams and it will be completely different.

“We have a great squad now with some real quality and depth.

“Jason (Cummings) and Paul (McMullan) have come in and they have both hit the ground running.”

Victory over ICT

Of course, Marshall and his mates got a timely 2-1 home victory over Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night to end a poor run of results.

He said: “In the last few games, we hadn’t performed anywhere near the standards we are capable of but I thought against Inverness we were full of energy despite playing two games in four days.

“Considering the performance, we deserved more than two goals.

“We probably should have got a clean sheet at the end but the most important thing was the three points.

“We had spoken before the game saying that one of the aims was to get a clean sheet as we haven’t had one in a while.

“But, the way we play, we are a very attacking team.

“I think last year, we were probably the opposite and didn’t create many chances while not conceding many.

“We just need to find that balance of keeping clean sheets and continuing to score the same amount of goals.”

Winning run

Since taking the job, Dundee boss James McPake has stressed how a string of victories can transform a team’s league position in the Championship.

Marshall agreed, saying: “Yes, it is.

“To be fair, we went on a half-decent run when we were eight games unbeaten.

“But all the teams that have done well and won this league have put a string of wins together.

“I think that’s what we should do.

“We obviously have Tuesday night to build on and we will be looking to go on a run and get as many victories as we can.”

Dundee are likely to again be without playmaker Charlie Adam as he self-isolates following a Covid-19 diagnosis.

His absence is being felt, as Marshall confirmed.

He said: “Charlie is a big character and he is brilliant to play next to.

“I think we have linked up well this season down the left-hand side.

“He is a big miss but we have a good squad.

“Max Anderson came in on Tuesday night and was brilliant so we have cover there.

“But hopefully we can soon get Charlie back and playing the way he was before.”

Hair-raising time

Meanwhile, as well as the benefits for football as a whole, Marshall will be hoping that when lockdown finally lifts he can get to a proper hairdressers’ shop.

He explained: “For the Friday night game against Arbroath, my hair was too long and was getting in my eyes.

“So I just said to my girlfriend on the Sunday to just shave it off.

“She didn’t do a very good job and I am kind of regretting it now.

“It is at that awkward stage so I might have to get it shaved off again.

“She has had two or three chances to cut my hair but I think I will have to wait this time for the barbers to open again to get it done properly.”