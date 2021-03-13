Dundee 2-0 Arbroath: Dark Blues return to play-off spots after Adam Legzdins penalty heroics

Dundee moved back into the play-off spots with a 2-0 home success over Arbroath at Dens Park.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins was the hero of the first half on his home debut as he saved a Michael McKenna penalty.

And in the second period, the Dark Blues got the all-important breakthrough as Danny Mullen headed in a Paul McMullan cross.

The points were sealed late on as Max Anderson struck on 82 minutes.

There was a change in goal for the Dark Blues as Legzdins made just his second appearance for the club since signing in November.

Also in was Malachi Fagan-Walcott for the injured Liam Fontaine, who picked up a knock to his Achilles. The Spurs loanee was also making his second start for the club.

Arbroath made one change from the defeat to Queen of the South as James Craigen came in for former-Dee Bobby Linn, who dropped to the bench.

The home side made a strong start, pushing the visitors back but it was the Red Lichties who had the first effort of note, McKenna testing Legzdins with a low drive from wide.

Dundee’s first real opening came after 20 minutes as Paul McMullan sent Max Anderson through only for goalkeeper Derek Gaston to beat the young midfielder to the ball.

Ten minutes later Arbroath had the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot after Fagan-Walcott tripped Jason Thomson in the area.

On his home debut, though, Legzdins got down well to save McKenna’s spot-kick to keep the game goal-less.

Two minutes before the break a corner dropped to Dundee’s dangerman Jason Cummings but the Scotland international blazed the good chance over.

After the restart, it was Danny Mullen this time with the ball inside the area and a free shot at goal but once more the shot flew well over the crossbar.

On 55 minutes, though, Mullen did find the net – and it was his last action of the contest.

Once more McMullan was the architect, beating two men and sending cross in from the right with Mullen rising to head into the net.

The goal, however, didn’t change manager James McPake’s plans to re-jig his side with the introduction of Charlie Adam and it was Mullen making way.

Minutes later McMullan flashed an effort just past the far post as Dundee looked for a quickfire second.

On 65 minutes, Fagan-Walcott’s afternoon was over as he felt a hamstring injury and was replaced by 19-year-old Sam Fisher.

Arbroath threw on Linn and veteran striker Kris Doolan as they went in search of an equaliser.

The game was still fairly open with both sides getting into good areas but lacking the final ball.

Dundee found that final touch with eight minutes left on the clock as they sealed the points through Max Anderson.

McMullan was the source down the right flank as he fired a low cross into the six-yard box. That was cleared but only to the feet of Anderson who found the net for his second goal in three games.

Thomson would head over for the Lichties shortly after that but Dundee held on for a valuable clean sheet – just their third in the league this term.

Dundee: Legzdins, Elliott, Fagan-Walcott (Fisher 65), Ashcroft, Marshall, McDaid, McGowan, Anderson, McMullan, Mullen (Adam 56), Cummings (Sow 72).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Kerr, Byrne, Afolabi.

Arbroath: Gaston, Thomson, Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, McKenna (Linn 74), Stewart, Williamson (Moore 65), Hamilton (Doolan 79), Hilson, Craigen.

Subs not used: Whatley, Gold, Pignatiello, Gallacher.

Referee: Willie Collum