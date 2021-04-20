Dundee defender Cammy Kerr determined to put a dent in old boss Neil McCann’s Inverness play-off hopes

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr says he owes Neil McCann a lot – but he’s desperate to put a dent in his old gaffer’s play-off hopes at Inverness tonight.

Kerr was made vice-captain of the club during McCann’s time in charge at Dens Park and will come up against his old boss for the first time this evening.

That’s after the 46-year-old took interim charge of Caley Thistle while John Robertson takes compassionate leave.

And the former Dundee player and manager has overseen a revival in Inverness’ promotion hopes after a run of six straight wins in league and cup shot them back into contention.

For Kerr and the Dark Blues, however, a win tonight will secure their own play-off spot and continue an unbeaten run that stretches to five games.

He said: “I worked under Neil and I owe him a lot. He made me vice-captain at the club and I am always grateful for that.

“Neil is a very good coach so I know exactly what he will be doing with the players up at Inverness.

“I know the dangers he will pose with his team on us but our staff and players have worked on what we need to do to win up there.

“We know how tough a game it is going to be.

“But it is one we can into with a bit of confidence and try to win.

“It is the business end of the season with pundits and fans all trying to work out what could happen in the coming weeks.

“If you start predicting things and looking too far ahead, that’s when you can get caught up in yourself.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves.

“Yes, we know if we win at Inverness, that’s us in the play-offs and the attention will turn to the weekend.

“But first and foremost we need to get the result.”

Coming up against old team-mate Scott Allan

Kerr captained Dundee the last time they won at Inverness – a Scottish Cup match in 2018 which saw the Premiership side run out 1-0 winners, thanks to Scott Allan’s winner.

That proved to be Allan’s only goal for Dundee in his final match on loan from Celtic.

Now, the mercurial midfielder is getting game time on loan at Inverness after recovering from a heart problem at Hibs.

Kerr said: “I enjoyed having Scotty here. He is a very good player and I will shake his hand after the game.

“But during the match I will be out to fight and win the battle.

“He is a good player but at the same time we have lads who can combat what he has and he isn’t the only threat.

“I was captain that night when we won 1-0 there.

“It was a really tough game but got the job done that night so we are hoping for the same again now.

“We will go up there with the right attitude and application to hopefully get the three points.”

First-team frustration and contract ending

Starts have been few and far between for Kerr this season in his eighth season at Dens Park.

However, it’s likely he’ll be used in place of the injured Jordan Marshall at Inverness tonight at left-back.

With his contract coming to an end this term, Kerr is determined to take his chance back in the team.

Whether that means playing full-back, centre-back or midfield – all roles he’s been used in this season.

Kerr said: “If I get the No.9 shirt next, that will be me got the set!

“It has been a frustrating season for myself in terms of game time.

“But I will play anywhere for the team.

“I wouldn’t say left-back is my natural position but I will go there and give everything. I have played there a number of times.”

He added: “I am out of contract at the end of the season.

“There is nothing as of yet. I will deal with that when the season is finished.

“I am focused on the job at hand and then we will see what happens.

“My job is to give the best I can on the pitch and hope there is a contract there for me.”