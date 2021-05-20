Dundee boss James McPake insists Kilmarnock are still favourites for play-off final despite first leg lead

James McPake says Kilmarnock remain favourites to win the Play-Off Final despite his Dundee side taking a 2-1 lead to Rugby Park.

The Dark Blues were deserving winners against their Premiership opponents in front of 500 home fans, inside Dens Park for the first time since last March.

The support were on their feet after just six minutes as Jordan McGhee followed up a Danny Mullen header to bundle in the opening goal.

They made it 2-0 shortly after the break as captain Charlie Adam finished off a good low cross from Paul McMullan.

Killie, though, gave themselves a lifeline late in the game as Brandon Haunstrup struck to leave the tie finely poised.

Dens boss McPake was delighted with his side’s performance but says there is plenty of work yet to do.

“It was a dominant performance against a Premiership side,” he said.

“We have the advantage but there is loads of football to be played. We have to go there and perform the same way again.

“It’s still a very open tie. Kilmarnock will be favourites because they are the Premiership club. We are going to their bit and their fans will be in.

“We’ll have a gameplan and if we perform like we did tonight then we’ll be a Premiership club on Monday night.”

Have to defend well

Haunstrup’s late goal came with a hint of luck about it as his first effort was superbly blocked by Danny Mullen on the edge of the area.

The ball, though, dropped invitingly for the full-back to finish between Adam Legzdins’ legs.

“We didn’t let their goal affect us,” McPake added.

“They are a good side and we thought they would create more. They probably will on Monday and we’ll have to defend well.

“It was one of those goals where it was a great bit of defending but it fell to their man.”

‘Special moment for Charlie’

Adam scored the crucial winner and celebrated in front of the 500-strong Dundee support in the Bobby Cox Stand.

And McPake says it was a special moment for his captain.

“It was fantastic and it seemed like much more than 500,” McPake added.

“What a moment for Charlie – the very first chance he gets to score in front of the Dundee fans and he does it.

“That’s a special moment for him but it’ll only stay special if we finish the job on Monday night.”