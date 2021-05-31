Dundee FC reveal season ticket prices for return to the Premiership

Dundee have announced their season ticket prices for their return to the Premiership.

With top-tier football on show once more, the new campaign is also expected to see fans return to the stands after more than a year away.

Five hundred were lucky enough to see the Dark Blues beat Kilmarnock in their play-off final first leg.

However, the league kick off on July 31 will hopefully be a far busier affair.

The club state on their website: “Following the positive developments in recent weeks with vaccinations, the return of some fans in events across the country, the timeline for easing restrictions in Scotland and the announcement of 12,500 fans allowed to attend the European Championship matches at Hampden in June we are increasingly confident that fans will be allowed to return to Dens Park for the 2021/22 season.”

Prices

For Dees to see their team back at Scottish football’s top table throughout the campaign, a 2021/22 season ticket will set them back £375.

Over-65s and disabled tickets are both £255, students will pay £195, U/18s £125 and U/12s just £1.

For an adult ticket, that’s an increase from the £340 it cost for last year’s Covid-hit campaign that saw partial refunds handed back to fans last month.

Back where we belong. Back where you belong.#thedee pic.twitter.com/AugUtkM2Lk — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 30, 2021

The previous season was also £340 in the Championship. However, this coming campaign is cheaper than the club’s last time in the Premiership by £10.

Though the Super Early Bird Renewal in 2018/19 was £340.

Tickets for U/12s for £1 is the only price freeze from last season in the second tier.

For O/65s and disabled fans, prices are up £25, for students it is £15 more and £10 more for U/18s.

Once more there will be the option for supporters to spread the cost through finance with the club’s partner V12.

Covid safety measures

A return of fans to Dens Park will be combined with safety measures in place next season.

Those will include a socially-distanced seating plan subject to Government guidance on either one meter or two meters apart.

Temperature checks, sanitising stations, self-declaration forms and increased cleaning inside the stadium will also be undertaken.

Should matches be played behind closed doors once more due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, season ticket holders will be able to watch any home match via DeeTV, include matches shown on Sky Sports.

If crowd numbers are decreased, a ballot will once more be used to select fans able to attend.

Tickets are on sale from Tuesday, June 1, from the Dens Park ticket office.

The Premiership season kicks off on July 31 following the Premier Sports Cup group stages which begin on July 10.