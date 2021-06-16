Dundee sign ex-Mansfield Town defender Ryan Sweeney

Dundee boss James McPake has made his third summer transfer move – securing the signature of former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Ryan Sweeney.

McPake has moved for Sweeney, 24, after he was released by Mansfield Town, having netted seven goals in 122 appearances for the English League Two side.

Towering defender Sweeney, who started out at AFC Wimbledon and had spells at Stoke City and Bristol City, picked up nine caps for Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 side.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Sweeney on a two year deal #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/RGQXKKytkn pic.twitter.com/j20YAEeFO4 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 16, 2021

He becomes the Dark Blues’ third arrival since they clinched a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Playmaker Paul McMullan, who impressed during Dundee’s promotion campaign, completed his permanent switch from city rivals Dundee United last week.

Highly-rated former Ayr United star Luke McCowan has also joined McPake’s team.

Sweeney has agreed a deal until 2023 at Dundee and will wear the number 5 shirt.