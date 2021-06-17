‘Oh meh god, that is beautiful’: Dundee stun fans on social media with bold new away kit

Dundee have released their new away kit and Dark Blues (or should that be Sky Blues) fans are loving it.

Images of the Dee’s eye-catching change strip for their Premiership return in 2021/22 hit social media on Thursday and were immediately jumped on by eager punters.

Oh meh god, that is beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/oxzju0AnFd — Callum Hynd (@StaBwaHynd) June 17, 2021

Modelled by Lee Ashcroft, the away kit is described as “unashamedly bold” by Dundee – and it seems to have gone down well with supporters.

As with the club’s new home jersey, revealed a month ago, makers Macron have nodded to the city of Dundee’s industrial heritage with the inclusion of a “contemporary jute weave”, which appears throughout the away kit’s pattern.

Love it 💙💙💙💙 — Verity Tynan (@veetee39) June 17, 2021

Dundee’s players return for pre-season training on Monday (June 21) before their first friendly clash on Friday, June 26 against Forfar at Station Park.

Dee fans hoping for a glimpse of the new away shirt are likely to have to wait, however, with Forfar’s traditional home colours standing as a clear clash with the Dark Blues’ latest offering.