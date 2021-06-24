Dundee set to welcome 500 fans for pre-season clashes with Leyton Orient and West Ham

Dundee will have 500 home fans at each of their home pre-season matches against Leyton Orient and West Ham next month.

Current restrictions in place around the city are at Level Two, keeping numbers to the same level as the play-off final first leg in May.

And the setup at Dens Park will remain the same as the match against Kilmarnock with all 500 supporters housed in the Bobby Cox Stand, socially distanced.

Tickets are on sale already for the Orient friendly, which takes place on July 6 at 5pm.

The small number of briefs means they are only available to season-ticket holders and limited to one per person.

They are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The clash with English Premier League side West Ham on July 9 will be a repeat affair with 500 home fans in the Bobby Cox Stand.

However, this time tickets are only available to members of the 1893 Foundation rather than season book holders.

No away fans will be permitted entry for either warm-up game.

Home fans only at Forfar

That also applies to Dundee’s trip to Forfar on Saturday with only home fans present at Station Park.

It is anticipated around 200 will be there to see Gary Irvine’s side in their first pre-season outing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this week moving areas to level zero would be delayed.

Now it is expected all parts of Scotland will move to zero on July 19.

Level One means restrictions for outdoor seated events like football matches rises from 500 to 1,000 spectators.

And Level Zero will allow 2,000 though special dispensation can be asked to increase that number.

Social-distancing rules, however, will remain in place for organised outdoor events which will affect the top number of crowds.