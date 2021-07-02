Alan Combe joins Dundee as goalkeeping coach

Dundee have announced the appointment of Alan Combe as goalkeeping coach.

Combe replaces long-serving Bobby Geddes, whose surprise departure from Dens Park was revealed on Thursday.

He will take charge of specialist training for current Dee No 1 Adam Legzdins, along with the club’s backup stoppers.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Alan Combe as Goalkeeping coach #thedee https://t.co/9w9sEGhkkT — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 2, 2021

In a 23-year playing career, Combe spent five years at Dundee United and also served lengthy spells with St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Since retiring from playing in 2015, he has coached goalkeepers at St. Johnstone, Alloa, Hearts, Hibs and, most recently, Cove Rangers, where he worked under former Dundee manager Paul Hartley.