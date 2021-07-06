Graham Dorrans becomes a free agent as Ex-Dundee and Rangers midfielder leaves Western Sydney Wanderers ‘on compassionate grounds’

Former Dundee midfielder Graham Dorrans has returned to Scotland after terminating his contract with Western Sydney Wanderers ‘for family reasons’.

Dorrans, 34, impressed during his sole campaign in the A-League, notching four goals in 23 appearances as Carl Robinson’s side secured a mid-table finish.

The ex-Livingston, West Brom and Rangers man only made the move Down Under in November 2020, departing Dens Park in order to pen a two-year contract with the Wanderers.

However, has has been allowed to mutually annul that deal and is officially a free agent.

The 12-times capped Dorrans told Western Sydney Wanderers’ official website: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience playing in front of such amazing fans.

“Everyone at the club has been so welcoming. They’re a great bunch of players and staff that I’m sure will bring success to this club. Unfortunately, for family reasons I have had to return home but I wish the whole club every success in the future.”

We have today confirmed that Graham Dorrans will return to Scotland following an early release from the final year of his agreement on compassionate grounds: https://t.co/4TP4Tl45oc #WSW pic.twitter.com/OhytGfMOv8 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) July 6, 2021

Dorrans — a long-time friend of Dee boss James McPake from their days as young teammates at Livi — spent 14 months on the books of Dundee following his arrival in September 2019, making 27 appearances and finding the net twice.