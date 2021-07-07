Dundee boss James McPake talks trialists as he reveals he’s looking for more than one addition this summer

Manager James McPake is determined to be picky about who he brings into his in-form Dundee squad this summer.

That’s why he is taking his time to assess the merits of bringing former Celtic and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan into the fold.

As revealed by the Courier, the 32-year-old is currently on trial with the Dark Blues, having joined up with the team on Monday.

The Irishman wasn’t part of the 3-0 friendly win over Leyton Orient at Dens Park but McPake admits the 6ft 5in striker is the kind of player he is searching for.

And he also revealed there are other parts of his squad he is looking to strengthen before the end of August.

On Sheridan, McPake said: “He has trained this week. We know his pedigree, he’s a very good player and is looking good and sharp in training.

“He’s the type we are looking for. He’s physical but also brings quality.

“I think you can go out there and sign a 6ft 5in guy from somewhere and people would say you’ve ticked a box by signing a big striker.

Cautious approach

“But what we want to do is be very picky. We have a very good group, I think you can see that, so we want to get the right type of person.

“He also has to be able to have the quality to affect things in the Premiership. Otherwise you might as well just pick a name from a hat.

“We’ve been cautious in our approach, like we are with every signing.

“We are looking and there are other areas of the team we are trying to strengthen but we aren’t just looking to fill a squad, they have to be the right one.”

Sheridan is well known to Dens assistant boss Dave Mackay with the two having played together at St Johnstone.

The Republic of Ireland international has been well travelled throughout his career after starting off at Parkhead.

In total, he has played for 12 clubs, including spells in Bulgaria, Poland, New Zealand, Israel and Cyprus where he played in the Champions League group stage for APOEL.

Corey Panter

Luton Town defender Corey Panter also continues to be assessed by the Dens coaching staff but has impressed in his time north of the border.

The 20-year-old, who can play left-back or centre-back, signed a new contract with the Hatters last month.

The English Championship side are looking to get Panter some first-team experience on loan.

He has featured in both pre-season friendlies to date, playing left-back in the win at Forfar and coming on at centre-back against Leyton Orient.

Trialists Alex John and Morgan Clarke also came off the bench but are thought of more as potential development squad additions.

John was previously with Yeovil Town and Clarke at Swansea City.