Dundee winger Paul McMullan escapes serious injury and could play against Forfar

Dundee have received a huge boost with Paul McMullan returning to training.

The winger had to leave the pitch in the closing stages of Wednesday night’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Montrose at Links Park after being scythed down by home defender Kerr Waddell.

Afterwards, a raging McPake accused the former Dark Blues centre-half of trying to deliberately injure McMullan, who he believed was lucky not to have suffered a broken leg.

However, the manager is now breathing a huge sigh of relief with McMullan, who has been in electric form for Dundee, suffering no lasting effects from Waddell’s challenge.

McPake said: “Paul is good and trained today. The wee man is very lucky he lifted his leg up into the air when he was tackled and he is OK thankfully.

“He has come back flying and there is a real hunger to his play.

“I think in his head he has a point to prove.

“But he doesn’t – he will do well in the Premiership.

“I have seen him play in this league and do well.

“But we got lucky after Wednesday and thankfully he is fine.”

Alex Jakubiak and Cammy Kerr are both doubtful for the game against Forfar after picking up hamstring and knee injuries respectively at Montrose.

However, striker Cillian Sheridan, who signed a two-year deal with Dundee earlier this week, could make his debut as his international clearance has now come through.

The Dark Blues are one point ahead of Forfar at the top of Group C with McPake determined to progress through to the knockout stages of the cup before all attention switches to next Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Premiership opener against St Mirren at Dens.

He added: “Both teams have a lot to play for and it will be another tough test.

“We have only lost two games in 16 so we want to make it two in 17 and add another win.

“We want to keep that momentum going and build on that against Forfar.

“Only then will we start to look at St Mirren.

“We want maximum points in this group to progress in the cup.”