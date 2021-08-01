Dundee relieved as striker Danny Mullen escapes serious injury after being stretchered off against St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen has escaped serious injury despite being stretchered off in yesterday’s 2-2 home draw with St Mirren.

The 26-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering a suspected broken ankle 17 minutes into the Dens Park contest.

Mullen landed awkwardly after an aerial battle between him, Charlie Adam and Buddies defender Joe Shaughnessy.

However, fears of any break were lifted by x-rays with the frontman suffering moderate to severe tissue damage.

The extent of that will be fully assessed by a scan on Monday to determine the length of absence.

Despite the good news from the hospital, Mullen could still be out for some time.

It is, though, a huge relief for James McPake and his newly-promoted Dundee side.

Mullen’s performances in the play-offs last term saw him begin this season as first choice for the central striking role.

He scored a key goal in the second leg victory at Kilmarnock which earned Dundee their place in the top flight once more.

However, his replacement against the Buddies Jason Cummings got on the scoresheet to earn his side a point, netting his fourth goal of the season.

McPake also has Cillian Sheridan and Alex Jakubiak, when he returns from a slight knock, to choose from during Mullen’s time on the sidelines.

