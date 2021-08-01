Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee relieved as striker Danny Mullen escapes serious injury after being stretchered off against St Mirren

By George Cran
August 1 2021, 9.00am Updated: August 1 2021, 1.54pm
Danny Mullen was stretchered off.
Dundee striker Danny Mullen has escaped serious injury despite being stretchered off in yesterday’s 2-2 home draw with St Mirren.

The 26-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering a suspected broken ankle 17 minutes into the Dens Park contest.

Mullen landed awkwardly after an aerial battle between him, Charlie Adam and Buddies defender Joe Shaughnessy.

However, fears of any break were lifted by x-rays with the frontman suffering moderate to severe tissue damage.

The extent of that will be fully assessed by a scan on Monday to determine the length of absence.

Despite the good news from the hospital, Mullen could still be out for some time.

Mullen receives treatment.

It is, though, a huge relief for James McPake and his newly-promoted Dundee side.

Mullen’s performances in the play-offs last term saw him begin this season as first choice for the central striking role.

He scored a key goal in the second leg victory at Kilmarnock which earned Dundee their place in the top flight once more.

However, his replacement against the Buddies Jason Cummings got on the scoresheet to earn his side a point, netting his fourth goal of the season.

McPake also has Cillian Sheridan and Alex Jakubiak, when he returns from a slight knock, to choose from during Mullen’s time on the sidelines.

 

