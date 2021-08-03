Dundee: What the Opta stats tell us – key man, top defender and how St Mirren countered Dee threat

Dundee are back in the top flight of Scottish football for the first time in three years.

That means more coverage, more scrutiny and more drama around the Dark Blues.

It also means we can tap into the knowledge of our friends at Opta Sports to see what’s making James McPake’s side tick each week.

Without going too deep into Opta’s myriad numbers and graphs to bore readers to tears, we’ve picked out four snippets from Saturday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

Jordan Marshall

A big part of Dundee’s strategy is to get Marshall (No 3) bombing up and down that left wing as Paul McGowan (No 10) steps inside.

In Marshall, McPake has a full-back and winger rolled into the one player.

However, the introduction to top flight football showed St Mirren knew that threat and they countered it.

The Buddies pushed Marshall back and denied him many opportunities to power forward.

Jamie McGrath (No 7) is St Mirren’s playmaker but he took up station on the right wing, teaming up with wing-back Jay Henderson (No 12) to keep Marshall occupied.

The one time he got free, he punished them by setting up Jason Cummings.

Key man

Quite rightly, goalkeeper Adam Legzdins was given Man of the Match on Saturday after making a number of crucial saves.

However, a delve into Opta’s stats reveals Paul McMullan was front and centre of everything positive coming from Dundee.

Officially he’s not been credited with an assist for the opening goal because it was a St Mirren man putting through his own net.

However, he did make more key passes than anyone else in dark blue – that’s passes that lead to a shooting opportunity.

McMullan made three of those and had two shots on goal as well as providing the most crosses in open play alongside Charlie Adam with four.

In addition, he also made a goal-saving interception in the opening half.

Top defender

Lee Ashcroft was a man mountain for Dundee last season and showed his power once more in the top flight.

He was beaten in his first challenge early on as St Mirren opened the scoring but he found his feet soon after.

Jordan McGhee and Ryan Sweeney made three clearances each, Joe Shaughnessy and Charles Dundee made four – Ashcroft made a massive 11 during the 90 minutes.

The big defender won 65% of his duels, behind Sweeney in those stakes but made 10 more during the 90 minutes.

Dundee danger man

Of course, that was Cummings. Though he was a substitute, the Scotland international had the most touches inside the St Mirren area of any attacker.

One of those seven touches was a goal and two others tested Jak Alnwick in goal. In total he had five shots, three of which hit the target.

One, of course, earned his side a point.

