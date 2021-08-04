Celtic v Dundee: Can Dark Blues repeat best Dee days at Parkhead this Sunday?

Dundee’s first away test of the season is a major one as they head to Glasgow giants Celtic on Sunday.

Like many teams, the Dark Blues don’t have a great track record of picking up points from Parkhead.

In fact, it’s been more than 20 years since a Dundee side came away with victory.

In the intervening time, they have gained two points from a possible 48 with 15 defeats in the last 17 matches there and the goal difference a staggering 48-8.

With the fallen champions out of sorts at the start of this campaign, could Dundee have a chance this weekend?

Let’s have a look back at the Dee’s best recent trips to Celtic:

Celtic 0-2 Dundee – May 13, 2001

One of the last flourishes of the Bonettis’ first season at Dens Park remains Dundee’s last victory on the road at Celtic.

More than two decades ago now, it was a double from Fabian Caballero that did the damage for the Dee.

And they had to play almost an hour with 10 men, too, after the dismissal of Zurab Khizanishvili on 34 minutes.

The likes of Gavin Rae, Barry Smith, Jamie Langfield, Caballero and Beto Carranza kept Martin O’Neill’s Celtic complete with Henrik Larsson, Lubo Moravcik and Shaun Maloney at bay.

Celtic 0-0 Dundee – April 4, 2018

The last point won by the Dark Blues came at the end of the 2018/19 season under Neil McCann with Celtic having already been crowned champions.

Earning the clean sheet was Elliott Parish in goal with a back four of Steven Caulker, Josh Meekings, Gensy Kusunga and Kevin Holt.

Glen Kamara patrolled the midfield alongside Paul McGowan – the only remaining player from that day. Cammy Kerr was an unused sub.

Celtic 2-3 Dundee – October 29, 1988

To find the next victory for Dundee, you have to stretch the history books all the way back to the 80s.

The 1988/89 campaign saw the Dark Blues beat the Hoops in their first two meetings with Tommy Coyne scoring a winner at Dens.

On the road, a tremendous comeback from Dave Smith’s side saw the Dee come from 2-0 down.

All the goals came in the first half as Billy Stark and Chris Morris netted for the hosts before Stevie Frail got one back on 21 minutes.

Graham Harvey and Stuart Rafferty would then shock the home support by making it 3-2 before the break.

Celtic 0-1 Dundee – May 4, 1985

Archie Knox was the man in the dugout for this clash in the mid-1980s and future manager John ‘Bomber’ Brown got the only goal of the game.

Brown curled in a free-kick past Pat Bonner on 52 minutes to take all three points as Dundee chased European football.

Bobby Geddes earned his clean sheet with the likes of future Celt Tosh McKinlay in front of him alongside Bobby Glennie and another Dee boss-in-the-making John McCormack.

Dundee’s 2-0 win in 2001 equalled the club’s best victory away to Celtic – a double from Kenny Cameron earned the same result in 1965.

Since the two clubs first met in 1893, the Dark Blues have played away to the Hoops 134 times, winning 13, drawing 27 and losing 94.

