Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Gordon Strachan WON’T be quitting Dundee but IS set to rejoin former club Celtic on temporary basis

By George Cran
August 10 2021, 7.00pm Updated: August 10 2021, 7.53pm
Gordon Strachan.
Gordon Strachan will NOT be quitting his technical director role with Dundee to re-join Celtic.

However, the former Scotland boss will take time away from Dens Park to advise the Glasgow giants on a consultancy basis for the next three months.

Reports emerged earlier that Strachan was set to leave the Dark Blues to start work at Parkhead tomorrow.

He will be heading back to the club he managed between 2005 and 2009 but only for a temporary stint before returning to his current role with Dundee.

A Celtic statement read: “Celtic Football Club is delighted today to announce that Gordon Strachan will be joining the Club on a 3-month consultancy project.

“Gordon will spend his time looking at our activities within our football academy, our women’s team and newly established B team, with a view to providing recommendations to chief executive Dom McKay on how we can develop these areas further, feeding into wider work ongoing across the club.”

Strachan said on the Celtic website:

Gordon Strachan added: “I am really looking forward to returning to the club to assist in these areas.  The development of young players and seeing them improve and grow is a real passion for me and I will do anything I can to support the club in these areas.

“Great people at Celtic always do great work.

“I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee FC where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches.”

The 64-year-old was recruited back to his first senior club by managing director John Nelms in June 2019.

Since then he has worked closely with the club’s head of academy Stephen Wright and his coaches to help with the club’s youth setup.

He has also used his vast experience in the game to provide a sounding board for manager James McPake over the past two years.

A Dundee statement added: “Dundee Football Club would like to clarify that Gordon Strachan will be continuing his role as technical director.

“This evening it has been announced that Gordon has taken a short-term consultancy role with Celtic Football Club but this will not affect his role with Dundee FC. We have been in constant communication with Gordon and Celtic throughout this process.

“Since taking the role in 2019, Gordon has been a fantastic asset throughout the club.

“His main role has been working closely with the academy coaches and helping to develop the future talents of the club, work which we are excited to see continue.”

 

