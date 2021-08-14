Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

James McPake challenges Dundee players to regain faith of the fans after Celtic defeat – but they’ll have to end a dreadful run to see off Motherwell

By George Cran
August 14 2021, 11.00am
Dundee fans and James McPake.
For Dundee to book a League Cup quarter-final place today they will have to end not just one but two hoodoos.

Much has been made of the club’s poor record in cups over the years – the Dark Blues have only made it to the last-eight or beyond on three occasions this century.

However, their recent record against Motherwell makes even worse reading.

Since three wins on the spin over the Steelmen in 2016/17 – including a 5-1 thrashing at Fir Park – Dundee have lost nine of the next 10 clashes between the two.

Dundee lost 3-0 at home to Motherwell on their last encounter.

Their last encounter ended with ’Well winning 3-0 at Dens Park in front of a sparse crowd of just over 2,000.

This time there will be a far larger and more vociferous backing from the stands with capacity extended to 7,315 including 1,000 away supporters.

‘Get faith of the fans back’

And manager James McPake has challenged his players to get the home support behind them to relieve the disappointment of last week’s 6-0 defeat to Celtic.

“Any time when you’re at home, you fancy yourself. You have to have a right go,” he said.

“What we need to do is get the faith of these fans back with an energetic display.

“Motherwell are an established Premiership team who are strong and in your face so we need to match that.

“We believe have real dangers in our team who can hurt them, too.

“I’m looking forward to it because we’ll have over 7,000 in the ground and it will be proper Dens Park stuff.

“We need to start on the front foot to give the fans a reason to get off their seat.

“We saw against St Mirren they stayed with us despite the setbacks, we need to show a similar level.

“There haven’t been many cup runs here – I would have loved one here as a player.

James McPake celebrates with Thomas Konrad after the German netted against Aberdeen.

“I always go back to the Aberdeen cup tie here where the place was full and it was a great cup-tie atmosphere.

“Scottish Cup, live on TV and we won the game, it was excellent.

“The place was rocking and you find there is a different atmosphere in the cups.”

Records there to be broken

Though Dundee’s record against Motherwell in the past few years makes dismal reading.

Manager McPake insists records are there to be broken and is backing his team to do just that.

“I don’t take much notice of records like that,” he added.

Mark O’Hara (left) scores as Dundee beat Motherwell in 2017.

“I don’t know what our record against Kilmarnock was, before that our record against Raith wasn’t great.

“It’s all about what happens on the day. Games never play out the way record books say it will.

“This is a one-off cup-tie and we want to progress.

“I think we’ll see two teams going at each other trying to get through to the next round of the cup.”

 

