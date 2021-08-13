Dundee boss James McPake hails ‘unbelievable education’ working with Gordon Strachan and says Celtic are lucky to have him for three months

James McPake says it’s been an “unbelievable education” learning from Gordon Strachan in his time as Dundee manager.

And he’s delighted their relationship will continue at Dens Park despite the former Scotland boss stepping in to help Celtic for the next three months.

Reports emerged at the start of this week that Strachan was to quit his Dundee role as technical director to re-join his old club in a similar behind-the-scenes capacity.

However, statements from both clubs confirmed the 64-year-old would help Celtic on a consultancy basis while continuing his role at Dundee.

And he was at Dens Park yesterday doing just that.

As a young manager, McPake says Strachan’s advice on everything has been invaluable to him.

“Gordon told me what he was going to be doing but he said he would still be here for me, Dave (Mackay), the coaches and the academy,” said McPake.

“Gordon is different class and he was first on the phone after Sunday (defeat to Celtic).

“We had a great chat and we’ve been out for food this week, too.

“There is nothing in football that I cannot ask Gordon about – apart from a pandemic which he keeps telling me.

“He has been great for us, he really has.

Humbling

“For someone of his stature in the game to come out and talk about how good a job we did as a coaching staff, as a group, as a club is really humbling as he has had a fantastic career.

“Gordon will be at the end of the phone any time we need him.

“He just loves talking about football – the wee hints and tips you get off him are invaluable.

“The time I have spent with him has been an unbelievable education.

“When you speak to someone like that, you have to be a sponge and take everything in because he is top, top drawer.

“Hence the reason a club like Celtic want him in to do what they want him to do.”

‘He makes me study football more’

Strachan spends much of his time at Dundee working in the background on the youth setup and helping Stephen Wright with the academy.

He also provides a sounding board for managing director John Nelms as well as manager McPake.

And the Dens boss says Strachan’s appetite for the game catches on across the club, forcing people to live up to the former Scotland boss’s expectations.

“He studies football and makes me study football even more,” McPake said.

“I’m not wanting him to come in and say, ‘Did you see that goal last night?’ because I don’t want to say no and then be thinking that I am not doing enough.

“He has a work-rate and a desire for football that is incredible.

“Gordon Strachan is just a fantastic football man who knows the game inside out but he is continuing to develop himself which is a credit to him.

‘Celtic lucky to have him’

“During the Spain v Italy semi-final in the Euros, he was on the phone to me during it, saying, ‘Rewind this or watch that’ which was brilliant.

“Sometimes I sit back and think that is someone who has managed the national team and Celtic phoning me up and saying have a look at that – it is humbling.

“He is bang up to date and knows everything that is going on in football.

I can’t say he is a student of the game, he is a master of the game.

“Whatever happens in my career I will always look back on the time I spent with Gordon Strachan as a proper education.

“He has also taught me a lot as a person just in the way he carries himself.

“He is as straight and as honest as they come. That is why I love his company.

“Are Celtic lucky to have him for three months? In my opinion, yes.

“Celtic are a massive football club who have everything but to have Gordon Strachan in your building is special.”