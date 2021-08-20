‘It’s up to us to keep it solid at the back’: Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft talks up attacking talent at Dens Park

Dundee centre-back Lee Ashcroft has hailed the impact of attackers Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

And the 27-year-old insists it gives him and his fellow defenders confidence knowing they have quality at the top end of the park.

McMullan has quickly become one of Dundee’s key players since arriving from rivals Dundee United in January.

Laying on assist after assist, the speedy winger adapted to life at Dens Park in no time at all.

“He’s got a bit of everything to be honest – his pace is obviously electric and the number of assists he’s had since coming in is unbelievable,” Ashcroft said of McMullan.

Good morning 🙌 🙌 🙌 The draw for the Quarter Finals will be shown live on @PremierSportsTV following their coverage of Celtic vs. Hearts this afternoon #thedee pic.twitter.com/wRMyfFvqar — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 15, 2021

“He has grown in confidence and he’s loved about the place. He knows that and I think it’s bringing out the best in him.

“When you are playing at the back and you have players like that in front of you, you know you’ll always have a chance.

“It’s up to us to keep it solid at the back.”

‘Getting the best out of Cummings’

Cummings, meanwhile, leads the scoring charts at Dens Park this season with four goals heading into Sunday’s home contest with his old side Hibs.

Since arriving in January, the Scotland striker has netted 12 times in 24 appearances in dark blue.

“He had a hard start to the season, catching Covid early on during pre-season,” Ashcroft added.

“That was a hard one for him, but he’s come back, been patient and he’s scored a few goals for us already.

“He’s another one who is well liked by the boys. We’ve got a great bunch here – I think you can see that.

“I think we’re getting the best out of him now and he’s more than capable of scoring goals in this league and causing teams problems.”