Dundee’s ‘outstanding’ young star Max Anderson handed Scotland U/21 call-up

Dundee’s rising star Max Anderson has been called up to the Scotland U/21 squad.

The 20-year-old is one of nine late inclusions made by Scot Gemmill.

UK Government rules have meant that players based in England are required to self-isolate for 10 days after returning from Turkey.

That saw Gemmill name a revised squad that included Anderson for the first time.

‘Outstanding Anderson’

Anderson is a rising star at Dens Park and made his third Premiership start against Motherwell on Saturday.

And boss James McPake says Anderson’s displays fully merit inclusion in Scot Gemmill’s squad.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Motherwell, McPake said: “I thought he was outstanding again today.

“Delighted he’s been called up, thoroughly deserved and he showed why today.

“I thought he was the best player on the pitch.”