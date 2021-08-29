Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee’s ‘outstanding’ young star Max Anderson handed Scotland U/21 call-up

By George Cran
August 29 2021, 12.46pm Updated: August 29 2021, 12.46pm
Max Anderson
Max Anderson

Dundee’s rising star Max Anderson has been called up to the Scotland U/21 squad.

The 20-year-old is one of nine late inclusions made by Scot Gemmill.

UK Government rules have meant that players based in England are required to self-isolate for 10 days after returning from Turkey.

That saw Gemmill name a revised squad that included Anderson for the first time.

‘Outstanding Anderson’

Anderson is a rising star at Dens Park and made his third Premiership start against Motherwell on Saturday.

And boss James McPake says Anderson’s displays fully merit inclusion in Scot Gemmill’s squad.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Motherwell, McPake said: “I thought he was outstanding again today.

“Delighted he’s been called up, thoroughly deserved and he showed why today.

“I thought he was the best player on the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]