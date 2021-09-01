Dundee set to receive another windfall after Jack Hendry’s second move of the summer

Dundee are set to receive yet another six-figure windfall as Jack Hendry made his second move of the summer.
The Dark Blues sold the centre-back to Celtic in 2018 for a club-record fee of £1.3 million.
Included in that deal, however, were clauses that would secure Dundee a cut of any further sell-on from Parkhead.
When Hendry then left the Hoops for Belgium in June for Oostende, where he spent last season on loan, the Dens Park club pocketed around £100,000.
When that deal was announced, it was reported the Belgians were keen to make a quick profit and so it appeared as champions Club Brugge snapped up the centre-back last night.
And this time even more cash will be heading Dundee’s way.
Welcome in Bruges, Jack Hendry! 🤩 🔵⚫️
🔗 | https://t.co/18cetOyPiU pic.twitter.com/qrszoLBort
— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 31, 2021
How much?
Depending on the source, Brugge have paid between £4m and £6m for Hendry with some even suggesting the deal could reach £8.6m.
As part of the deal to sell, Celtic will receive 30% of that fee.
Dundee then take 20% of that cut as part of the deal from 2018.
So, should the Belgian champions end up paying £8.6m, that boils down to around £500,000 for the Dark Blues.
If, as is being reported in Belgium, the fee is actually a £4m release clause, then Dundee get a cash boost of around £240,000.
Whichever amount it comes to, Dundee will receive a six-figure windfall from a deal done three years ago.
And their former defender Jack Hendry will play Champions League football against PSG, Manchester City and RB Leipzig this season.