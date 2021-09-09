Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Leigh Griffiths: Iconic Scotland double against England will see striker take over Dundee free kicks from Charlie Adam

By Scott Lorimer
September 9 2021, 12.54pm Updated: September 9 2021, 1.59pm
Leigh Griffiths is set to take over free kick duties from Charlie Adam.
Charlie Adam has revealed that Leigh Griffiths will take over Dundee free-kick duties from him.

Adam was happy to hand over the reins to the on-loan Celtic striker after his track record of scoring stunning set pieces, like the iconic late brace against England in 2017.

Speaking on the PLZ Soccer programme, the 35-year-old explained that, due to his injury, it was time to give the free-kicks to someone else.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam

Adam, who himself is known for stunning long-range strikes, said: “I think Leigh Griffiths will get loved [at Dens] and we’ll get the best of him.

“He’s 30 years of age – he’s already told me he’s taking all the free kicks, we’ve decided that. So I’m hoping he can bang a few goals in.

“I was normally taking them, but because of this groin now, we’ll leave it to Griffiths after his last exploits against England.”

Adams added that, once fully fit, Griffiths has the ability and fire power to propel Dundee up the Premiership.

“If we create the right chances for him he’ll score goals for us, like Cummings will, like Sheridan will, so he just adds a bit more fire power to us to shoot us up that league.

“He’s trained over the international break. He scored against Hearts in a closed-door game.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates his first goal against England at Hampden in 2017.

“I don’t know if he’ll start at the weekend. It’s a home game, an opportunity to get the first win on the board in the league.

“There’s a big couple of weeks coming up, with the league cup game against St Johnstone, but I’m sure he’ll play a part if fit.”

The full episode of the PLZ Soccer show can be viewed here.

