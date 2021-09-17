Dundee derby: 5 of the best Dundee moments at Tannadice

Dundee’s record at Tannadice in recent decades does not make pretty reading.

However, that doesn’t mean Dark Blues have had nothing to shout about on their short trips across the road.

Can James McPake’s men win at the home of their closest rivals for the first time since 2004?

They can certainly take some inspiration from their gaffer’s derby strike at Tannadice six years ago as he features in Courier Sport’s pick of late equalisers, top drawer goals and some equally good celebrations:

Dundee United 2-2 Dundee – August 11, 2015

If you are going to draw, this is the way to do it – 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go, it looked like another derby day disappointment for the Dees.

However, up stepped talisman Greg Stewart to curl a wonderful effort into the top corner on 81 minutes.

Then came one of Scott Bain’s biggest saves in his Dens Park career – incredibly tipping a Simon Murray effort onto the crossbar in the closing stages.

That allowed centre-back McPake to poke in a late, late equaliser to earn his side a point in an enthralling midweek derby.

Dundee United 1-2 Dundee – August 15, 2004

The last time Dundee won at Tannadice came more than 17 years ago.

A Steve Lovell penalty in the 17th minute set them on their way before John Sutton made it 2-0 on 47 minutes.

Alan Archibald would get a consolation late on but the Dark Blues enjoyed the bragging rights that day.

Dundee United 0-2 Dundee – November 11, 2000

Ivano Bonetti’s first derby in charge had seen the Dark Blues win 3-0 at Dens.

However, this one at Tannadice was even more special.

It was Claudio Caniggia’s first taste of the derby atmosphere since arriving a month before.

And, of course, the Argentine great found the net to open the scoring.

His goal, however, was outdone by the sheer brilliance of Georgi Nemsadze.

The Georgian was played in by Caniggia before chipping a wonderful finish over Alan Combe, who will now take a place on the Dundee bench this weekend.

Dundee United 0-1 Dundee, November 22, 1998

A completely different style of goal from the Nemsadze, James Grady’s winner in 1998 was no less memorable.

In the 100th league meeting between the sides, goalkeeper Rab Douglas was in superb form to keep the Tangerines out.

And that allowed the Dark Blues to take all three points with a thunderbolt volley from Grady.

An Eddie Annand flick-on fell perfectly for the striker and he lashed home a wonder goal at Tannadice.

Dundee United 2-3 Dundee – November 18, 1995

Jim Duffy’s Dundee roared into a 3-0 lead at Tannadice within 48 minutes.

Striker George Shaw was in fine form, giving the home defence no let-up.

He grabbed the first two goals and crowned the win with a memorable celebration.

Joined by Neil McCann and Jim Hamilton, Shaw’s glee at scoring at Tannadice has become an iconic derby image.