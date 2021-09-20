Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

The midfield dilemma, finding Leigh Griffiths and coping without Charlie Adam: 3 talking points from Dundee’s derby defeat

By George Cran
September 20 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 20 2021, 2.02pm
Jordan McGhee, Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths.
Dundee are still awaiting their first win since returning to the Premiership after falling to a painful derby defeat at Tannadice.

And results over the weekend plummeted them to the foot of the table with three points picked up from six games this campaign.

However, manager James McPake is adamant the tide will soon turn for his side after passing up a number of chances in each of their last three games.

With a League Cup quarter-final coming up next on Wednesday before Rangers visit Dens Park at the weekend, this week would be a good time to start hitting the net.

So, what did we learn from their derby performance?

Leigh Griffiths

With his pedigree in front of goal, Dundee know that if they get Griffiths the ball in dangerous areas he will cause chaos for the opposing defence.

The problem they have is getting him involved more than they did on Sunday.

Griffiths heads just wide early on.

In the first half, he went close twice – with pretty much his first two touches of the entire game.

Both times Jordan Marshall sent in crosses from the left for Griffiths to head just wide and later bring a good save from Benjamin Siegrist.

He would also pass up a chance in the second half as he sent a rebound well over the bar.

The second period, though, was a struggle for the loan signing. It was clear Griffiths was getting frustrated with the lack of service.

Dundee have Scotland’s best goal-getter on their books, getting him the ball where he can damage the opposition is the target this week.

Leigh Griffiths only touched the ball once inside the United box in the second half.

Midfield

Dundee haven’t scored since Charlie Adam went off injured at Motherwell three weeks ago.

It hasn’t been for the want of trying but the skipper has certainly been a massive miss.

Not fit enough to return yesterday, the former Scotland midfielder will be a huge boost if they can get any time from him against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Charlie Adam was injured in the game away to Motherwell.

Adam’s ability to pick out runners or cross from deep has been sorely missed as has his experience and drive from the middle of the park.

Jordan McGhee

McGhee has been a revelation since moving from his usual defensive position into a box-to-box midfield role.

However, at Tannadice he looked like a defender playing out of position for the first time.

Was that because United denied him the space to open up his legs and charge through the midfield or because he was missing his usual central midfield partner?

Together McGhee and Adam helped steamroller Dundee up to the Premiership through the play-offs.

McGhee’s runs from deep are the kind Adam thrives on but the former Hearts man wasn’t involved nearly enough at the top end of the park on Sunday.

He was a game-changer in that position last season but, like the entire Dundee team, it’s not happened for him this term.

