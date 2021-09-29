Dundee loan report: How 7 Dark Blues are faring in the lower leagues

One of Dundee’s hottest young prospects Fin Robertson has stepped out on loan to build up some first-team experience.

The club’s Young Player of the Year for 2019/20 has joined former Dens boss Paul Hartley’s side at Cove Rangers until January.

He’s not the only one ploughing a furrow in the lower leagues, though.

There are seven Dark Blues featuring for Cove, Peterhead, Forfar and Falkirk right now.

So how are they all getting on?

Fin Robertson

Robertson only joined Cove last week but came off the bench in a key victory on Saturday.

Rangers stayed within two points of the lead in League One after Morgyn Neill’s late winner against Airdrieonians.

Eighteen-year-old Robertson has joined a very experienced squad in Aberdeen with the likes of Fraser Fyvie, Iain Vigurs, Shay Logan, Ross Draper, Rory McAllister and another ex-Dee Leighton McIntosh at the Balmoral Stadium.

Appearances: 1

League position: 3rd

Declan McDaid

McDaid had made six Dundee appearances this season but all came from the bench.

In search of more regular football he has joined a Falkirk side struggling for form.

Saturday’s late comeback at Montrose ended a run of four straight defeats.

In his first start, McDaid crosses set up good chances for Michael Ruth in the contest before late goals Aidan Keena and Ruth earned the Bairns a point.

Appearances: 2

League position: 6th

Lyall Cameron

Playmaker Cameron has been in and out of the Peterhead team this term but has featured in 11 of their 14 games.

It’s not been a good start for Alan McInally’s men as they trail eighth place by five points following Saturday’s late collapse at Queen’s Park.

Cameron himself was caught in possession moments after coming on as a sub as the Spiders equalised.

He has netted once this season, helping the Blue Toon to a 3-1 win over Cove Rangers in the League Cup.

Appearances: 11

Goals: 1

League position: 9th

Josh Mulligan

Mulligan is another at Peterhead. Having featured on the wing for Dundee, Mulligan has shown his versatility for the Blue Toon, playing at right-back, centre-back and on the right wing.

A strong runner with the ball at his feet, the 18-year-old set up Derek Lyle’s goal at Queen’s Park at the weekend.

Appearances: 13

Danny Strachan

The third Dee at Peterhead, Strachan has been an unused sub for their last two outings but played 90 minutes in their last victory – a 3-2 win over Clyde on September 11.

The 19-year-old defender has made five starts this season.

Appearances: 11

Luke Strachan

Grandson of Dee technical director Gordon Strachan, Luke is gaining first-team experience at Station Park this season.

Featuring as a left-sided wing-back, Strachan has been solid and played regularly for the Loons.

After a strong start to the campaign, Forfar’s season stuttered until Saturday’s 3-1 win over Albion Rovers.

Strachan played a key role in that, laying on the second goal for Scott Shepherd.

Appearances: 11

League position: 4th

Sam Fisher

A hamstring injury has kept Fisher out of action for Gary Irvine’s side since July but he has returned to training.

The defender has played twice this season, winning both games.

Appearances: 2