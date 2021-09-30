Dundee skipper Charlie Adam ruled out for St Johnstone clash – but has set return target

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam won’t be fit enough to return for the Dark Blues at St Johnstone this weekend.

The Dens Park captain has been out of action since picking up a groin injury at Motherwell at the end of August.

The club had hoped he could make a return in last week’s triple header as they faced a derby, a cup quarter-final and a home match against Rangers.

However, it’s likely to be a couple of weeks yet before Dundee’s talisman returns to action.

Boss James McPake said: “Charlie won’t be back for this weekend, he’s working away but it will likely be the Aberdeen game after the internationals he makes.

“We had tested him before these last three games but there was no chance.

“He’s at the final stages of his rehab though, he’s been joining in the warm-ups before going with the physio.”