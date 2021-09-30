Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam ruled out for St Johnstone clash – but has set return target

By George Cran
September 30 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 30 2021, 1.01pm
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam won’t be fit enough to return for the Dark Blues at St Johnstone this weekend.

The Dens Park captain has been out of action since picking up a groin injury at Motherwell at the end of August.

The club had hoped he could make a return in last week’s triple header as they faced a derby, a cup quarter-final and a home match against Rangers.

Charlie Adam was injured in the game away to Motherwell.

However, it’s likely to be a couple of weeks yet before Dundee’s talisman returns to action.

Boss James McPake said: “Charlie won’t be back for this weekend, he’s working away but it will likely be the Aberdeen game after the internationals he makes.

“We had tested him before these last three games but there was no chance.

“He’s at the final stages of his rehab though, he’s been joining in the warm-ups before going with the physio.”

 

