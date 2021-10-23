Returning Dundee striker Danny Mullen on defying the injury timetable, walking again and the drive to prove himself in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Returning Dundee striker Danny Mullen on defying the injury timetable, walking again and the drive to prove himself in the Premiership

By George Cran
October 23 2021, 9.00am
Danny Mullen.
Danny Mullen is determined to prove he can cut it at the highest level in Scottish football.

The 26-year-old helped St Mirren to promotion from the Championship in 2018 but was unable to hold down a regular place in the top-flight.

He eventually moved on to Dens Park with aims of getting another shot at the Premiership.

After scoring in the play-off final win at Kilmarnock in May, Mullen had that next chance.

This time injury got in the way just 17 minutes into the new season. Then came surgery and the unfamiliar feeling of learning to walk again after six weeks in a protective boot.

‘It was gutting because of the shape I was in’

Mullen recalled: “I came back flying. We didn’t have a long break after last season.

“Then about 17 minutes into the season I went up for a header, came down and landed on the defender’s foot.

“I felt it straight away and I didn’t want to stand up.

“I just shook my head. I’d done my other ankle in the past and I knew it wasn’t right.

“I’d tore my ligaments and needed an operation.

“It was gutting because of the shape I was in.

“I was raring to go for the season. I felt good for the first 10 minutes!

“Unfortunately that then happened but I’m back to full fitness now.”

Defying the timetable

After going under the knife, it was initially expected Mullen would be out of action until December.

However, he defied that timetable and is delighted to be back after coming off the bench in last week’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

“I was two weeks from doing it to get surgery and then there were two weeks in the boot, in crutches, after that,” Mullen added.

“Then another two weeks in the boot.

“After that I had to get used to walking again on it so it was a long slog. It took a little time to get used to the movements again and I had to build my calf up because the muscle went quite quickly.

Danny Mullen was stretchered off against St Mirren.

“I’m still doing calf work to protect my ankle.

“There were some long days in that gym with Gerry Docherty (physio). He’s been brilliant and kept me going through the tough days.

“That paid off because I’m back earlier than expected.

“The surgeon said it’s even stronger than before.

“It’s one of those things that makes you stronger as a person.

“And when you’re back you try to make the most of it.”

‘I want to prove I can do better’

That’s his target for the rest of the campaign, starting today at Hearts.

He netted eight goals last term for the Dark Blues, the last of those helping the club back into the top flight at Rugby Park.

Now he plans to prove himself in the top flight.

“I’ve been wanting to show people what I can do in the Premiership,” he said.

Danny Mullen on target for St Mirren.

“Here’s hoping now I’m fit I can do that.

“All I can do is work hard in training and try to get back in the team.

“It was good to get back last week, though it was only 20 minutes.

“Last season was good but I want to go and prove I can do better this season.”

 

