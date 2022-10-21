Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a ‘fool’ would write off Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a ‘fool’ would write off Morton

By Scott Lorimer
October 21 2022, 10.30pm
Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed that winger Paul McMullan returned to training on Friday and is hopeful he can return against Morton.

However, the Dee gaffer will give his star man as long as he can before deciding whether he is fit enough for the Dens Park clash.

The 26-year-old missed out on his side’s midweek Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Rangers after picking up a knock last weekend.

Dundee winger Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Dundee winger Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).

McMullan seems to be over the worst of the injury but won’t be thrown back in to the side unless he is given the all-clear.

Bowyer also revealed that a couple his players are in a similar boat after their exertions at Ibrox.

“Paul McMullan joined in today,” he said. “We are going to give him as long as possible. Another 24 hours is the best thing for him.

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft. Image: SNS

“He’s just taken a bang and there is a bit of bruising that has to settle down.

“There are bumps and bruises from Wednesday and there are one or two with an illness that has been lingering for a week.

“Last week, Lee Ashcroft and Paul McGowan were ill with it but they are back in now.

“With a midweek game, and as late as it was with the kick off time, we’ll just give it another 24 hours before finalising the team.

“They are fit lads and are prepared well. They have good energy levels and are ready to go again.”

Morton threat

Meanwhile, Bowyer is very wary of the Championship’s in form team.

Morton have pulled themselves back up the table after three wins on the bounce.

Dougie Imrie’s side now sit in fifth place, level on points with Dundee, Ayr and Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues had a tough time of it against The Ton at Cappielow earlier in the season after being held to a 0-0 draw.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Cappielow last time around. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Cappielow last time around. Image: SNS

Bowyer felt some criticism his side received following that result was unfair but believes Morton are a side who should not be written off.

“I have a lot of time for their manager, with the way he’s gone about it and how they go about what they are good at,” he said. “They do it very well.

“When we went there and kept a clean sheet. There were one or two rumblings about why we’d drawn away to Morton but the following week they went and won in Inverness.

“They have maintained that and carried it on and put five past Hamilton the other week.

“Anybody who under-estimates them is a fool, in my opinion.”

Despite the challenge ahead, Dundee will go in to the clash with confidence and look to build on last weekend’s home win over the Honest Men.

Dundee kid Josh Mulligan takes on Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan takes on Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Image: SNS).

The Dee boss also wants his side to show more ruthlessness, something he felt was lacking at Ibrox a few days ago.

“The performance against Ayr, and the outcome, was really good,” Bowyer said.

“There are also lots of positives to take from Wednesday night.

“Whilst I wanted more from them, I would only want that if I felt they were capable and I felt we were and we didn’t show enough of that.

“We’re looking to put that right on Saturday.”

 

