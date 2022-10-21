Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a ‘fool’ would write off Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed that winger Paul McMullan returned to training on Friday and is hopeful he can return against Morton.

However, the Dee gaffer will give his star man as long as he can before deciding whether he is fit enough for the Dens Park clash.

The 26-year-old missed out on his side’s midweek Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Rangers after picking up a knock last weekend.

McMullan seems to be over the worst of the injury but won’t be thrown back in to the side unless he is given the all-clear.

Bowyer also revealed that a couple his players are in a similar boat after their exertions at Ibrox.

“Paul McMullan joined in today,” he said. “We are going to give him as long as possible. Another 24 hours is the best thing for him.

“He’s just taken a bang and there is a bit of bruising that has to settle down.

“There are bumps and bruises from Wednesday and there are one or two with an illness that has been lingering for a week.

“Last week, Lee Ashcroft and Paul McGowan were ill with it but they are back in now.

“With a midweek game, and as late as it was with the kick off time, we’ll just give it another 24 hours before finalising the team.

“They are fit lads and are prepared well. They have good energy levels and are ready to go again.”

Morton threat

Meanwhile, Bowyer is very wary of the Championship’s in form team.

Morton have pulled themselves back up the table after three wins on the bounce.

Dougie Imrie’s side now sit in fifth place, level on points with Dundee, Ayr and Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues had a tough time of it against The Ton at Cappielow earlier in the season after being held to a 0-0 draw.

Bowyer felt some criticism his side received following that result was unfair but believes Morton are a side who should not be written off.

“I have a lot of time for their manager, with the way he’s gone about it and how they go about what they are good at,” he said. “They do it very well.

“When we went there and kept a clean sheet. There were one or two rumblings about why we’d drawn away to Morton but the following week they went and won in Inverness.

“They have maintained that and carried it on and put five past Hamilton the other week.

“Anybody who under-estimates them is a fool, in my opinion.”

Despite the challenge ahead, Dundee will go in to the clash with confidence and look to build on last weekend’s home win over the Honest Men.

The Dee boss also wants his side to show more ruthlessness, something he felt was lacking at Ibrox a few days ago.

“The performance against Ayr, and the outcome, was really good,” Bowyer said.

“There are also lots of positives to take from Wednesday night.

“Whilst I wanted more from them, I would only want that if I felt they were capable and I felt we were and we didn’t show enough of that.

“We’re looking to put that right on Saturday.”