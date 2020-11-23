Ex-Dundee United and Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni bombed out by Grimsby three months after boss Ian Holloway compared him to Virgil van Dijk

Grimsby manager Ian Holloway admits he shouldn’t have signed former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni, despite previously comparing him to Virgil van Dijk.

Mohsni has only managed 20 minutes of football since penning a one-year deal in August but Holloway has confirmed that the Tunisian will not play for him again.

And it is thought the League Two outfit are trying to negotiate the release of the 33-year-old.

Holloway said: “He didn’t make it because I’ve got some standards I want to keep to, and I shouldn’t have signed him.

Rangers player Bilel Mohsni tried to challenge Motherwell's Lee Erwin again outside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/9XWZFI22WO — Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) May 31, 2015

“I got that wrong, so I’ve let him go and I want to help him try and get somewhere else if I can.

“The situation is, he’s got a contract, and as far as I know, it hasn’t been sorted out between the club and him.”

Holloway’s tone was vastly different when he recruited the one-time Gers and Dundee United player from Greek outfit Panachaiki last summer.

The former Blackpool boss even likened Mohsni to £75 million Liverpool centre-half Van Dijk.

Speaking at the time, he said: “He is my leader, he’s my Virgil van Dijk.

“He can play anywhere. He’s a wonderful man, I’ve known him for a very, very long time.

“He’s a little bit fiery I must admit but I want him here to help us with our young lads.

“I’m absolutely delighted he’s decided to join me as he had other choices.”