Ex-Dundee United managerial target Steve McClaren back in football as he returns to Derby County

One-time Dundee United managerial target Steve McClaren has rejoined Derby County as advisor to their board.

The former England boss, who was in charge of the Rams btween 2013-15, was interviewed by Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar in the summer but ruled himself out before the club appointed Micky Mellon.

Steve McClaren has agreed a contract to act as an advisor to the board with immediate effect. ✍️🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 24, 2020

This is McClaren’s first job in football since United showed an interest in him.

He will be both advisor and technical director, the latter position subject to ratification by buyers Derventio Holdings following completion of their acquisition of the club.

Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce said: “We are delighted to have Steve’s help and support at this critical time.

“His knowledge, experience, and academic qualifications will be invaluable to us. I am sure he will make a huge contribution.”

The Rams sit bottom of the English Championship are are currently managerless following the departure of Philip Cocu, with former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney one of four coaches in interim charge.