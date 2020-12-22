Dundee United: Hectic festive schedule will be no problem for Tangerines believes midfielder Jeando Fuchs

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs believes they have the depth in their squad to cope with a hectic festive schedule.

The Tangerines welcome Kilmarnock to Tannadice tonight before Motherwell call in on Saturday.

Next week, there are tough trips to Celtic and Aberdeen for the Terrors to navigate as they aim to build on their current top-six standing in the Premiership table.

Cameroonian international Fuchs, who has impressed since joining United from Spanish side Alaves in October, reckons they have the strength in depth to get through a testing run of fixtures.

“I like playing games,” the 23-year-old said, speaking to DUTV.

“It’s better because you go home, you sleep, come back and it’s another game!

“We have good depth now but last week and two weeks ago with Covid it was difficult because some players were not with the team.

“Now, players have come back and we can go forward.”

On a personal note, Fuchs is happy to be in Scotland with his girlfriend and baby boy for Christmas after spending the holidays alone last year.

He continued: “It’s difficult (being in Scotland) but last year I was alone, this year I have my family here so it’s OK.”

Tangerines hoping to move forward from Hibs point

Fuchs hopes United, who welcomed back nine players from coronavirus self-isolation, can build on a point earned at Hibs last weekend.

Although he admits they struggled in the opening 45 minutes, the former French youth international was pleased with the way they battled back to earn a 1-1 draw through Luke Bolton’s late equaliser.

He added: “Yeah, the first half was not easy because we didn’t play like we need to play.

“But we came back in the second half with more energy and confidence.

“We played much better, it was different.

“In midfield it can be difficult because I need to defend and then come back in attack.

“It’s not easy but we need to do that to make goals and get strikes in.

“From games like Hibs we can learn and we need to so we can get better.”