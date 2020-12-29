Dundee boss James McPake has paid his respects to Dundee United legend Jim McLean at Tannadice.

McPake and Dark Blues No2 Dave Mackay lay a wreath on behalf of the Dens Park club which McLean – who died on Boxing Day aged 83 – served as a player and coach before his incredible reign as manager of city rivals United.

Manager James McPake and Assistant Manager Dave Mackay visited Tannadice this evening to lay a wreath on behalf of everyone at Dundee Football Club to reflect deepest sympathy for the passing of Jim McLean pic.twitter.com/0RaGj1B5tO — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) December 29, 2020

Dee – who host Alloa tonight – wrote on Twitter: “Manager James McPake and assistant manager Dave Mackay visited Tannadice this evening to lay a wreath on behalf of everyone at Dundee Football Club to reflect deepest sympathy for the passing of Jim McLean.”

In the wake of McLean’s passing, Dundee saluted the Tangerines great in an obituary posted on their official website.

It read: “Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the death of former player and coach Jim McLean

“Jim joined Dundee in 1965 before leaving for a second time in 1971 but not after scoring in a major Cup Final, playing in European semi-final and finishing as top goal scorer in 1966/67 during his three seasons as a player at Dens.”

The piece continued: “McLean’s time at Dens as a player was a productive one and he holds a place in Dark Blue history as one of only seven men who have scored in a Cup Final at Hampden for Dundee.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Kilmac Stadium is with Jim’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Dundee United, with the permission of the McLean family, have made an online condolence book available to fans so they can pay their respects.

Current boss Micky Mellon, his coaching staff and their United stars will observe a minute’s silence and wear black armbands at Wednesday afternoon’s match against Celtic at Parkhead.

Meanwhile, the Tannadice side also hope to salute McLean with ‘a fitting and lasting tribute’ at their next home game, the visit of St Johnstone on January 9.