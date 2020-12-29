Dundee United have revealed plans to pay tribute to Jim McLean after the death of the club’s greatest ever manager at the age of 83.

With the permission of the McLean family, the Tangerines will make an online condolence book available to fans.

Current boss Micky Mellon, his coaching staff and their United stars will observe a minute’s silence and wear black armbands at Wednesday afternoon’s match against Celtic at Parkhead as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile, the Tannadice side also hope to salute McLean with ‘a fitting and lasting tribute’ at their next home game, the visit of St Johnstone on January 9.

‘Titan of Dundee United’s history’

United said: “From every corner of the footballing map, people have been keen to show their respect and admiration for ‘Wee Jim’ and most of the anecdotes and memories have brought tears to many an eye.

“There will only ever be ‘One Jim McLean’ and as difficult as it may be to ever fully pay tribute to this titan of our club’s history, we will look to do so in the most appropriate manner.

“Dundee United continue to respect the McLean’s family right to privacy at this current difficult time.

“Our Supporters’ Liaison Officers and board members David Dorward and Colin Stewart are in contact with the family.

“With their permission, we are working to have available an online condolence book for people to pay respect as soon as possible.

“The players and staff will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence ahead of the visit to Celtic on Wednesday.

“And the club will also look to pay a fitting and lasting tribute to Jim to commemorate his life and his tremendous service to Dundee United at the next home match and beyond.

