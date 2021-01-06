Dundee United transfer latest: Cammy Smith set to leave Tannadice at the end of January

Cammy Smith is set to leave Dundee United at the end of January when his contract expires.

The 25-year-old attacker, who has spent the last few months on loan at Championship Ayr United, is headed for the Tannadice exit door at the end of the winter window after two years with the club.

Former Aberdeen and St Mirren man Smith struggled for game time under new boss Micky Mellon in the Premiership and made only 31 appearances in his second spell with the Terrors following half a season on loan in 2016/17.

He scored nine goals in 53 games over his two stints with the Tangerines, the most memorable for Arabs being the sixth in their 6-2 derby win over Dundee on their way to the Championship title last term.

Smith also spent time on loan at Irish side Dundalk at the start of last year and has scored three goals in nine games for Ayr, so far, this season.

Smith will be on the lookout for a new club and, speaking late last year, United loans manager Brian Grant said they would be working on an ‘exit strategy’ for the forward.