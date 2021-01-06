Dundee United have announced a series of tributes to Jim McLean ahead of their first home match since the death of the club’s greatest ever manager.

McLean – who guided the Tangerines to the league title and made them a force in Europe – passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia.

United opened an online book of condolences as a mark of respect, with Micky Mellon and his first-team players observing a minute’s silence and wearing black armbands at games against Celtic and Aberdeen.

And for Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone, the Tannadice side have produced a special 80-page limited edition match-day programme in memory of McLean, with proceeds going to Alzheimer Scotland.

A share of the pay-per-view revenue from the match will also go towards the charity after United’s partners Stream Digital waived their fees for the fixture.

Tangerines stars will wear tribute t-shirts during the warm-up while there will be a minute’s applause before the game and during it – the second one in the 83rd minute, a nod to the club’s 1983 title triumph under the legendary boss.

United said: “Our first home game of 2021 has us returning to our home stadium to celebrate the life and Tannadice career of Jim McLean.

“With the permission and wishes of the McLean family we will honour and celebrate Jim’s impact on Dundee United in a number of ways and will donate revenues from these projects towards Alzheimer Scotland.”

The Scottish Premiership outfit have also set a Just Giving page in McLean’s name to fundraise for Alzheimer Scotland.

Jim Pearson, the charity’s director of policy and research, said: “Alzheimer Scotland are deeply saddened by the passing of football legend, Jim McLean and send our sincerest sympathies to his family and all who knew him.

“We are honoured to be a beneficiary of a fund being set up in Jim’s name.

“Alzheimer Scotland’s mission is to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.

“This has never been so important as during the coronavirus pandemic, which has had such a significant impact on our dementia community.

“The support from this fund will help us continue to be there for people with dementia and their families and carers across Scotland.

“We are proud of our much-valued ongoing relationship with Dundee United Football Club, through the Football Memories Project and continued fundraising initiatives.

“This work is making a real and direct impact to the lives of so many people in Scotland living with dementia, as well as their families and friends.

“We must say thank you to the McLean family, as well as the Dundee United Football Club and Community Trust.

“If you, or anyone you know, would like information or emotional support our 24-hour Freephone Dementia Helpline is here for you. Call us anytime on 0808 808 3000.”