Nicky Clark: Dundee boss James McPake opens up on offer for United frontman and previous interest

Manager James McPake says Dundee’s move for one of the Premiership’s top scorers in Nicky Clark was a sign of the club’s ambition.

The Dens boss confirmed the Dark Blues had made a pre-contract offer to the Dundee United frontman as well as informing the Tannadice outfit of their intentions.

Having allowed their top scorer to move into the final six months of his contract, the Tangerines then moved quickly to tie down Clark on a new two-year deal.

Clark is behind only Kevin Nisbet, James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe in the Premiership scoring charts this season with eight goals to his name.

Speaking before the player’s fresh terms were announced, McPake said: “As a football club, I believe we have done the right thing.

“We notified the other club. There is a player there who is in the last six months of his contract.

“There are loads out there and there are loads we are looking at.

“He is one that we were looking at.”

The Dundee boss also revealed his interest in the former Rangers and Queen of the South man wasn’t “a bolt out of the blue” having looked at a potential move last year.

Clark has plied his trade in the lower leagues for his entire career until this season but has shown his ability at the top table, a clear leader in United’s scoring charts with 10 in all competitions.

And McPake insists he’ll continue to work hard on bringing in the type of quality players that can get Dundee back to the Premiership.

Asked whether the pursuit was a sign of ambition at Dens Park, the Dundee manager replied: “Yes, and there are loads that we believe are at that level.

“It is with a view to next season, it is with a view to building and strengthening this squad as we are doing all the time.

“There is a lot of work that goes on in the background and Nicky is one that we spoke about last summer as well.

“He signed a deal in January last year. It was one that we had looked at but at the time, budget wise it was one we couldn’t have done.

“So it wasn’t a bolt out of the blue, it was something we had planned.

“But he is one that a lot of clubs will like. He is a proven goalscorer in this league and the one above.

“There will be loads of clubs with an interest in him, plus his current club I am sure and they will probably act on it but that’s football.”