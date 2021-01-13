EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye up sensational swoop for Dundee United top scorer Nicky Clark

Dundee are eyeing a sensational swoop for Dundee United top scorer Nicky Clark, it is understood.

Days after sealing a pre-contract deal for Tangerines winger Paul McMullan, the Dark Blues are ready to pounce on another Terror heading into the final six months of his contract.

Clark has netted eight times in the Premiership this term and scored 10 in all competitions for Micky Mellon’s side.

However, as his Tannadice deal finishes at the end of the season he is free to speak to other clubs about a transfer in the summer.

And that has alerted Championship neighbours Dundee to the possibility of bringing the former Rangers man across the road.

Clark scored seven times as United won the second tier last season, and with it promotion to the Premiership. He also notched twice in derbies, one a key penalty in a win at Dens Park and the opening goal of the 1-1 draw in December 2019.

Paul McMullan’s move from Dundee United to Dundee

Dark Blues boss James McPake has wasted no time in strengthening his squad this month with the pre-contract signing of McMullan.

With the winger being removed from United’s first-team training, it looks increasingly likely that deal will be accelerated to make the 24-year-old a Dundee player this month.

Amid wage cuts at Tannadice as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit club finances, United boss Mellon admitted last week it was unlikely the club would be extending player contracts.

Speaking after McMullan had put pen to paper on a deal at Dens, Mellon said: “I don’t think the club is in a position yet that it is wanting or able to give players contracts, or give Paul McMullan a contract.

“It might change with other players, that remains to be seen.”

Whether that includes Clark, fans on both sides of Sandeman Street will be keen to find out.

Past allegiances ‘irrelevant’

Meanwhile, McPake has made it clear a player’s past allegiances to rivals Dundee United are “irrelevant” as he looks to add quality to his squad.

As well as the capture of McMullan, the Dens men snapped up striker Osman Sow after he had left United.

The Swede has gone on to impress in dark blue this season, scoring seven times and topping the club’s scoring charts.

The club also had former United midfielder Sam Stanton on trial in December.