Paul McMullan, a pre-contract and a Danny Dyer video: Dundee earn Twitter plaudits with transfer announcement of Dundee United ace

January 7 2021, 4.30pm Updated: January 7 2021, 10.32pm
© SNS GroupEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 19: Paul McMullan in action for Dundee United during a Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Dundee United at Easter Road, on December 19, 2020, in Edinburgh, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Paul McMullan will swap Dundee United for Dundee.

Dundee have snapped up Dundee United star Paul McMullan on a pre-contract deal.

The wide man has put pen to paper on a two-year agreement with the Dens Park side, set to kick in when his Tangerines contract ends in the summer.

Fans were quick to praise the signing while Dee also won Twitter plaudits after teasing the announcement with a video of Danny Dyer outside Tannadice and Dens Park.

In an old episode of his TV series The Real Football Factories, the actor says: “I’ve found my way to Tannadice Street, yeah, which is home to Dundee United there.

“You ain’t gonna believe this…and there’s Dundee!”

One supporter wrote: “This could possibly be the best way ever to announce you’ve signed a player from your nearest rivals.”

We first revealed the Dark Blues were keen on bringing McMullan across Sandeman Street on December 6, then reported they had made their move on January 5.

Now a deal has been struck which will see McMullan cross the Dundee divide at the end of the season.

Dundee United winger Paul McMullan in action against St Johnstone. © Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
The Dark Blues could attempt to negotiate a deal to secure the United winger before the winter transfer window shuts.

That could find favour with Tangerines management, who may see value in being able to remove McMullan – who has made 11 appearances this season – from their wage bill.

