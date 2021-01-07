A St Johnstone player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is the second case of the virus to hit the Perth club in recent weeks.

The player in receipt of the latest positive test result, who will not be named by the club, will initially miss Saturday’s Tayside derby clash with Dundee United.

A Saints statement said: “The football club can today confirm that a member of our playing staff has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating at home. We wish him well as the health and wellbeing of our players and staff will always be our priority.

“This is an isolated case and the player has not been in close contact with any member of staff at the football club.

“In line with all Government and JRG (Joint Response Group) guidance, we have contacted all of the relevant authorities to make them aware of the situation and will keep them all updated.

“Our Scottish Premiership match at Dundee United this Saturday is unaffected.”