Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren reflects upon ‘financial havoc’ caused by coronavirus but remains optimistic about future

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren has reflected upon the “financial havoc” caused to the club by coronavirus but remains upbeat about the future.

In a video message of support to the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation to mark his recent membership of that organisation, Ogren urged fans to join him, his son Scott, sporting director Tony Asghar and team manager Micky Mellon in joining the DUSF as the Tangerines battle their way through the pandemic.

It seems club and foundation continue to grow ever closer, with memories of last year’s dispute, which was eventually resolved amicably, now consigned to the past.

The American owner said: “Well, it has been about a year since Covid-19 hit, and since Scott and I have been able to travel over to Scotland.

“Covid-19 has caused some financial havoc at the club and it has affected us all personally.”

Bright spot

He added: “One of the bright spots, however, this past year has been the relationship that the club has forged with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

“We have an excellent relationship.

“In fact, I’m so happy with it that I recently became a member and so have Scott, Tony and Micky.

“This is building a foundation behind the club and I encourage anyone and everyone who is able to do so to join the foundation and help secure the future growth of the club.

“United together, we will weather the storm that is Covid-19 and we will achieve long-term growth and success at Dundee United Football Club – a club that we can all continue to be proud of.”