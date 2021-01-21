Charlie Gilmour to St Johnstone latest as ex-Arsenal and Scotland U-19 midfielder hopes to earn deal

Former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour is on trial with St Johnstone.
The 21-year-old has been training with the Perth club in a bid to secure a permanent deal after being released by Norwich City.
Gilmour was a rising star in the Gunners’ academy and represented Scotland all the way up to under-19 level but failed to become an Arsenal first-team player.
Norwich loaned him to Telstar in the Netherlands last season but he has since been released by the English Championship side and is a free agent.
Saints boss Callum Davidson, who revealed he may make a signing before Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibs, has yet to decide whether to offer him a contract after his trial spell at McDiarmid Park.
