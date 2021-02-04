Dundee United boss Micky Mellon dismisses relegation scrap prospect after Motherwell loss

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon insists he isn’t contemplating a relegation battle, despite last night’s defeat to Motherwell extending his side’s winless run to eight games.

United went down 2-1 at Fir Park to remain seventh in the Premiership standings, nine ahead of bottom club Hamilton but only five in front of Ross County in the play-off spot.

Quick fire first-half strikes from Devante Cole and Chris Long put the Steelmen in a commanding position before Ryan Edwards pulled one back for the Tangerines with nine minutes remaining.

It was another bleak night for the Terrors but Mellon insists they are not at the stage yet, with six games remaining before the split, of becoming embroiled in a dogfight.

Instead, Mellon is focused on Saturday’s crucial trip north to take on John Hughes’ County side.

“What we have to do now is just keep going,” he said.

“We understand we need to win games of football. I don’t think we’ll shy away from the importance of getting ready for the game at the weekend.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t understand where we are in the league but we’ll get on with our jobs and try to improve with the games.

“We should be OK. I’m not even thinking about it [a relegation battle] at the minute.”

One step forward, two steps back

He added: “It’s not been a good run and that’s the truth. I deal in truth but we’ll go again.

“My job as the manager here is not about how I feel, I’ve been in football management a long time now, and it’s about me trying to get the players ready again for an important game at the weekend.

“That’s what I’ll do and I’ll have absolutely no problem in doing that.

“What we have to do is learn the asks of the Scottish Premiership quicker. At the minute, we’re sort of making a step forward and taking two back.

“Last night was an example of that. You have to dig in when the time comes and see spells through, not giving away cheap goals.

“That’s another goal from a set-play (Cole’s strike) – something we’ve worked really hard on for a few days since we did the same against Hibs on Saturday.

“To lose a goal at the near post was very disappointing and not acceptable from our point of view.”