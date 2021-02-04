Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld is the talk of Portugal thanks to a brilliant strike for his club Farense.
With 40 minutes of the Primeira Liga game gone, the 25-year-old Scot stunned opponents Santa Clara with a delightful finish to put the hosts ahead.
⚽ GOLO
Ryan Gauld 40'
Liga NOS (#17) | SC Farense 1-0 Santa Clara#LigaNOS #SCFCDSC pic.twitter.com/AlvwfYxlnk
— VSPORTS (@vsports_pt) February 4, 2021
It rounded off a fantastic team goal and the finish had shades of Aaron Ramsey’s incredible finish for Arsenal at Fulham in 2018/19.
But the visitors equalised in the second half and the clash finished in a 1-1 draw.
Former United man enjoying life in Portugal
Gauld, who was linked with a big-money move to Braga last month, has now scored five goals this season for Farense and has four assists to his name.
In November, the ex-Tangerines playmaker said he was hopeful of catching the eye of Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke ahead of Euro 2020.
“If you ask any Scottish boy it’s a dream – it’s what you always want to do, play for your country,” he told The Dode Fox Podcast.
“I’m still hopeful if I keep going the way I’m going, you never know, hopefully I’ll get a shout and an opportunity to be called up to one of the squads.
“All I can do is keep my head down, keep working and, hopefully, the day will come.”
Will ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld's form in Portugal's top flight earn him place in Scotland's Euro 2020 squad?
