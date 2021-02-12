Monday, February 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Significant membership milestone for Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation as total passes 1,500

by Ian Roache
February 12 2021, 6.30pm Updated: February 14 2021, 2.35pm
© SNS GroupDundee United owner Mark Ogren.
Mark Ogren: one of 1,500 DUSF members.

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation have passed the 1,500 membership milestone.

The fans’ organisation, which boast Tangerines’ owner Mark Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and manager Micky Mellon as members, reached that significant figure yesterday.

The DUSF confirmed: “Way back in 2017 when the idea of creating a Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation was first discussed, we always felt that a membership of 1,500 was achievable.

“There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last 43 months but it is tremendous to see that number being reached. The next target is 2,000.

“The membership support during that time, and particularly through the current pandemic, has been absolutely fantastic, with our numbers doubling in the last four months.”

Dundee United fans agree to club’s cash request