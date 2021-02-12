Significant membership milestone for Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation as total passes 1,500

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation have passed the 1,500 membership milestone.

The fans’ organisation, which boast Tangerines’ owner Mark Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and manager Micky Mellon as members, reached that significant figure yesterday.

FOUNDATION MEMBERSHIP HITS 1,500!

A significant milestone. When the idea of DUSF was 1st discussed we felt that 1,500 was achievable. Ups and downs over last 43 months but it is tremendous to see that number being reached. Next target is 2000!

The DUSF confirmed: “Way back in 2017 when the idea of creating a Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation was first discussed, we always felt that a membership of 1,500 was achievable.

“There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last 43 months but it is tremendous to see that number being reached. The next target is 2,000.

“The membership support during that time, and particularly through the current pandemic, has been absolutely fantastic, with our numbers doubling in the last four months.”