Former Dundee United star Stuart Armstrong believes it is wise for Scotland not to look too far ahead as Euros edge closer

Stuart Armstrong believes it is wise for Scotland not to get too carried away as the Euros creep ever closer.

The former Dundee United midfielder, now starring for Southampton in the English Premier League, was on the bench in Belgrade as the Scots won the penalty shootout against Serbia to reach their first major finals since 1998.

The excitement is already building for this summer’s tournament, which will see Steve Clarke’s side take on the Czech Republic, England and Croatia.

In a chat with DUTV, though, Armstrong was keen to keep the head.

He said: “Getting there was the big challenge.

“Now we have managed to get there it’s about thinking what we are going to do now we’re there.

“I think the way we have been playing, it’s about taking one game at a time and I don’t think we should get too far ahead of ourselves.

“We definitely shouldn’t set too many targets or expectations.

“Short-term objectives are the best and they have stood us in good stead until this point.

“There has been a lot of talented Scotland squads in the past who haven’t made it but we have been solid and not conceded many,” added the ex-Celtic man.

“If you are going to get something from games you have to keep the score low.

“It’s about talent, hard work and a little bit of luck. Thankfully, we have had all three.

“We have had to put it to the back of our minds because it has been a long wait through to the summer.

“Reaching the Euros was the objective and to get there was a sense of relief, joy and excitement for the whole squad and the whole country.”

Dillon’s kindness

Meanwhile, Armstrong revealed how the kindness shown to him by then captain Sean Dillon and other senior players at United has helped shape how he treats young hopefuls at Southampton.

Now a well-established EPL star, Armstrong hasn’t forgotten the way he was treated when taking those first tentative steps on the career ladder.

He said: “When I had my first year in the United youths, the club had just won the Scottish Cup and was very successful.

“I still remember coming to train with the first team in those early days. It was daunting. You are nervous.

“Dillo and the other lads were very welcoming to the young boys and that does make a difference when you are going to train in that environment.

“Even now, I look at young players who come to train with us (Southampton) and, having been on the other side of that, I try to be nice and have a few words with them.

“It makes all the difference.”

© Steve MacDougall

Armstrong also highlighted the major role then Tannadice youth coach Stevie Campbell had on his development.

“I remember when I first signed, Stevie had a massive influence on me and I still speak to him today,” he added.

“I recall him telling me that if it didn’t work out, having just signed my first professional contract, that he would help get me another club at another level.

“That was a bit of a shock and a reality check but the statistics show that the chances of a young player making it to the first team are very slim in football.

“It was then about working as hard as possible and the good thing was that Stevie liked me and played me. When you have the backing of your manager like that as a youth it really helps push you on.”